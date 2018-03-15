Tweed papers beat the 1974 flood

MANY people turned to the Tweed Daily News online coverage of the March 2017 floods to keep up to date with what was happening, but back in 1974 residents had to wait until the paper came out to learn more about how the flood impacted the shire.

Despite the disastrous flood of March 1974, the Daily News maintained its unbroken record of getting the papers through to its circulation area.

As flood waters devastated the shire on Tuesday, March 12, the Tweed River was impassable by road.

The Daily News team quickly put the flood plan, created by executives at the paper in Murwillumbah, and successfully delivered papers using trucks and boats.

The flood plan was made possible with the help of the proprietor of Tweed Outboard Sales and Services, Mr Graham Hall, at South Tweed Heads, who was on call to be used in a flood emergency.

On Tuesday trucks from Murwillumbah, including one from Mills Transport Company, carried the papers to Condong Slipway and Mr Hall, who had carried the Gold Coast area copy for the three papers, returned to collect the printed papers.

The two boats used to transport the papers made three trips during which only two logs were hit in the horrendous conditions.

The boats were brought to an area near Jenner's Corner at Chinderah where trucks driven by Mr Terry Fahey from Hillcrest Nursery and Daily News contractor Mr Warner Bloomfield made delivery runs.

The successful Tuesday operations were repeated on the following day.