FIRES TO COVID: How to talk to your kids about resilience

Free webinars are avaliable for parents thanks to a new program from Peer Support Australia.

WHEN Peer Support Australia launched their program for parents wanting to support children going through overwhelming circumstances the first meeting attracted 200 parents.

"We thought if we got 20 we'd be stoked," chief executive officer Greg Cantwell said.

For the past 50 years Peer Support Australia has conducted school-based programs to positively impact the wellbeing of children and young people.

Mr Cantwell said a few years ago the organisation identified a need and a way to provide parents with strategies to help their children to nurture resilience, maintain positive relationships, resolve conflicts and build family networks.

With funding from the NSW Health Department Peer Support began hosting workshops with a focus on rural and regional NSW.

Greg Cantwell

"We got 600 people in Orange, 1000 people in Albury," he said.

"And half of those were dads."

The response showed the need for the service in regional and rural areas.

"After what can only be described as a tough 12 months with the drought, bushfires and now COVID-19, regional and rural NSW families are looking for tools to build resilience in their households, especially with children, in the face of such overwhelming circumstances," he said.

The Covid-safe restrictions have prevented workshops from continuing but the program has continued online through a series of free webinars.

Mr Cantwell said in times of adversity parents are concerned their children will be OK. "Of course they're going to be OK," he said.

"Change is inevitable - it's how we respond to it that is the critical part."

He said children become aware of pressures that may have been caused by drought or financial issues and that is part of life.

Having family rituals and quiet times such as family meals are ways to maintain resilience and a feeling of togetherness, he said.

The webinars are hosted by clinical psychologist Dr Andrew Fuller and will continue until June 30 with the next scheduled for June 10 at 7pm.

To take part in a webinar register at peersupport.edu.au

• Articles contributed by Margie Maccoll were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.