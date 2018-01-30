Tweed parents learn to save for uniforms

FIRST DAY: Pacific Coast Christian School first time student Mason Zivkovic bravely heads off on his first day of school after his mum Tanya Zivkovic learnt how to save enough money to afford uniforms.

AS MANY children put on their school uniforms again this week, back to school costs can quickly add up leading to financial pressure on families.

To help manage the costs, The Smith Family provide assistance to local families by teaching basic saving techniques as part of the Saver Plus program.

More than 1000 Tweed families have signed up to the program that encourages participants to set a savings goal for school costs and make regular deposits into a savings account that will be matched dollar for dollar by ANZ Bank, up to $500.

Banora Point resident Tanya Zivkovic said she was able to learn basic budgeting skills that allowed her to save enough money for her son Mason's first year at school and a family holiday.

"I learnt a lot about budgeting because I struggled beforehand,” Ms Zivkovic said.

"(Mason's) going to have excursions coming up, we had to prepare buying shoes and school bags.

"I didn't think I was able to save money and then I learnt through the program that if I just switched a few things up, like instead of buying take-away I could cook at home meals, I could save enough.”

Gold Coast South Saver Plus co-ordinator Jasmin Dorrington said parents didn't have to stress about finding the money to buy books and uniforms.

"Many participants begin the program felling like they'll never stop living pay cheque to pay cheque,” Ms Dorrington said.

"Building a savings habit breaks that cycle and gives them confidence as they make goals for their family's future.”