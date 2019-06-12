Menu
WINNER: Rowan Robinson Park.
Community

Tweed park named state's best

12th Jun 2019 5:00 PM

ROWAN Robinson Park in Kingscliff has been named Park of the Year 2019 for NSW and the ACT.

The park will now represent NSW and the ACT at the National Park of the Year Awards in Perth at the end of October.

The park opened just over a year ago and was the centrepiece of the $22 million project to revitalise Kingscliff foreshore.

The park was named in honour of Rowan Robinson, a Kingscliff High School graduate and Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club member who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011.

The idea to name the park in his memory was an idea by members of the community.

A plaque is located close to the cenotaph with a brief description of Mr Robinson's life.

As part of the project, the council worked with local artists to add a series of postcard images on the park shelters showcasing what was unique about Kingscliff.

Since opening, the park has become the main gathering area for large events.

