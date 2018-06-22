Menu
Media Launch for Taste Tweed FestivalThis story is the words of Lorraine, 30 years later. : Executive Chef Michael Robertson
Tweed plates up best dish for regional food festival

Aisling Brennan
by
22nd Jun 2018 4:06 PM

WITH the Taste Tweed food festival is just around the corner, many local restaurants are putting the final touches to the dishes they'll be serving up over the 10-day extravaganza.

Organiser Jayne Henry said this year's event would shine a spotlight on the tantalisingly delicious meals on offer across the Tweed.

"The idea this year is that we're really supporting all of the hospitality businesses,” she said.

"We've had a hard time with infrastructure (projects) in the last few years. We are here in a pristine area in Australia where tourism and hospitality is our prime source of jobs and income.

"The flow on effect from supporting local business is obviously supporting local producers because all of these restaurants do their best to try to minimise the travel time to get all their produce from.”

Ms Henry said this year's event will "have all the old favourite activities,” including the walk , cycle and drive food tours of the region.

Taste Tweed is on July 1-30.

For more information about Taste Tweed, or to see the full program, visit www.tastetweed.com.au.

