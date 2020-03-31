Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council-managed playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, skate parks and barbecue facilities will be temporarily closed to the public from Monday March 30 until further notice, as part of the Tweed Shire Council's response to coronavirus.
Council-managed playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, skate parks and barbecue facilities will be temporarily closed to the public from Monday March 30 until further notice, as part of the Tweed Shire Council's response to coronavirus.
News

Tweed playgrounds, skate parks and bbq areas closed

Jessica Lamb
30th Mar 2020 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCIL-managed playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, skate parks and barbecue facilities will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Tweed Shire Council’s coronavirus protection measure includes closing 92 playgrounds, 51 barbecue facilities, three skate parks and seven outdoor fitness facilities

The closures were effective from Monday, however, Mayor Katie Milne asked the community to stay away effective immediately and “to please be patient with us as we make our way around the Tweed to install the signage”.

Although the shared facilities and equipment will be off-limits, council parks and open spaces will remain open across the Tweed unless physical distancing is not observed.

Public toilets will also remain open and will continue to be cleaned and maintained.

Barbecue facilities will be turned off.

To report coronavirus offences to the police, phone 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

For more information on the council’s parks and gardens, visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/ParksAndGardens.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Learn the tools to create a healthy, resilient business

        Learn the tools to create a healthy, resilient business

        Business A local tourism company is doing what it can to help local businesses through the coronavirus pandemic

        CORONAVIRUS: Cruise couple under police escort

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Cruise couple under police escort

        News ‘There were at least 40 police at the dock plus their full-blown mobile command...

        Furious doctors: ‘For God’s sake stay at home’

        premium_icon Furious doctors: ‘For God’s sake stay at home’

        Health Angry doctors have slammed Gold Coasters spotted meeting friends

        UNBELIEVABLE: Nurses spat at amid COVID-19 hysteria

        premium_icon UNBELIEVABLE: Nurses spat at amid COVID-19 hysteria

        News Hospital staff who are helping us are copping abuse after hours