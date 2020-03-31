Tweed playgrounds, skate parks and bbq areas closed

Council-managed playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, skate parks and barbecue facilities will be temporarily closed to the public from Monday March 30 until further notice, as part of the Tweed Shire Council's response to coronavirus.

Council-managed playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, skate parks and barbecue facilities will be temporarily closed to the public from Monday March 30 until further notice, as part of the Tweed Shire Council's response to coronavirus.

COUNCIL-managed playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, skate parks and barbecue facilities will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Tweed Shire Council’s coronavirus protection measure includes closing 92 playgrounds, 51 barbecue facilities, three skate parks and seven outdoor fitness facilities

The closures were effective from Monday, however, Mayor Katie Milne asked the community to stay away effective immediately and “to please be patient with us as we make our way around the Tweed to install the signage”.

Although the shared facilities and equipment will be off-limits, council parks and open spaces will remain open across the Tweed unless physical distancing is not observed.

Public toilets will also remain open and will continue to be cleaned and maintained.

Barbecue facilities will be turned off.

To report coronavirus offences to the police, phone 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

For more information on the council’s parks and gardens, visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/ParksAndGardens.