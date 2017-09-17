Tweed police face 'complex' issues

STRETCHED THIN: Police have called for a measured approach to the re-engineering of the Tweed command.

STRETCHED THIN: Police have called for a measured approach to the re-engineering of the Tweed command. Trevor Veale

TWEED Police are calling for a thorough and considered approach to the re-engineering of their command, saying the region's unique circumstances must be factored into the process.

The NSW Police Force is currently undergoing a restructure process, tipped to involve a host of Local Area Commands across the state merging, while reducing the number of senior-ranking officers.

The Tweed Shire, which has a population of about 93,000, is expected to grow at a faster rate than the rest of the state.

Current projections indicate the shire is expected to grow by 34.1% - to about 125,770 people - by the year 2036, or by 1.80% per year.

That's compared to 1.50% growth across NSW.

With six new housing developments on the horizon for the Tweed, police have expressed concern about whether the future need for policing will be accurately determined.

But a Tweed/Byron LAC officer said the surge in population wasn't the only concern that set Tweed apart from much of the state.

He has urged the State Government to consider the raft of complexities at play when determining the future staffing needs of the region.

He said the Tweed was effectively becoming a "suburb of the Gold Coast”, which is tipped to see a huge population growth of 2.73% per year to 866,634 by 2036.

This booming population and its connectivity with the Tweed was reflected in all facets of crime flowing across the border, the officer said.

He said the easy access into the Tweed/Byron LAC's jurisdiction through several main arterial roads on the coast and in the hinterland made it difficult to quash this offending spillover.

At the same time, the increasing dependence on the forensic aspects of police work meant many jobs led to more detailed reports and better conviction rates, but were highly time consuming.

"With the increasing complexity of doing each job, a job that would have before taken half an hour might now take several hours,” he said.

"It's the technical processes, new approaches to the way we do things, that's effective in driving down crime, but this takes the people on the coalface extra time to do things.”

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has acknowledged the pressure officers across the Tweed/ Byron LAC are under.

Mr Fuller said with population growth and other challenges, the region's responsibilities were "comparable to a metropolitan command”.

He commended the region's police for their work under these circumstances at last Friday's official opening of the new Tweed Heads Police Station.

He could not, however, confirm how the planned re-engineering of NSW Police would take shape or what it was likely to mean for the Tweed/Byron LAC.

NSW Police Minister Troy Grant also acknowledged the "amazing resilience and persistence” of officers when opening the new station, which he said was a "worthy, important investment in the Tweed region”.

Are you concerned about the Tweed's police resources? Email us at letters@tweeddailynews.com.au.