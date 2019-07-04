Menu
450 new cops graduated this week, but none have been allocated to the Tweed.
Tweed police in limbo after another staffing snub

Rick Koenig
by
4th Jul 2019 5:30 AM
THE Tweed-Byron Police District has again missed out on new cops despite an election promise of 1500 additional officers for NSW over the next four years.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced 450 new police would hit the beat yesterday, with eight new officers arriving in both the Richmond Police District and the Coffs-Clarence Police District over the next 12 months.

But the Tweed, which has been in the middle of a "staffing crisis” for a number of years, has again missed out.

NSW Police Association spokesperson Darren Mccaughey has previously said at least 31 new police officers were needed to address the Tweed's staffing crisis, as property and vehicle thefts along the Tweed Coast continue to climb.

In April, Mr Mccaughey said new staff could not come soon enough after the district again missed out on any new cops from a graduating class of 201 police.

"We are waiting for the allocation announcement resulting from the election promise,” Mr Mccaughey said.

"We are waiting desperately and hope that allocation to the Tweed Byron Police District will be in the numbers that we desperately need to adequately address our staffing crisis and service our community to a level that they deserve.”

At the time, Tweed MP Geoff Provest said he was meeting with police commissioner Mick Fuller to discuss the issue and would be making an announcement in the following weeks, however only two probationary officers were allocated to the Tweed from the next graduating class.

In May, an experienced former cop said bullying, quotas and under-resourcing in the Tweed-Byron Police District had forced him out after decades on the job.

However, there could be relief in sight.

When the Tweed Daily News contacted Mr Provest about the most recent announcement, he said to "watch this space”.

"I'll have the Police Minister up here next week,” he said.

"There is some exciting news coming.”

