Rival bikie gang members brawl outside Tweed club

POLICE are investigating a fight between two groups of outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) members outside a rugby league club in Tweed Heads last night.

About 8.20pm on Wednesday night, police were called to the licensed premises on Gollan Drive following reports that two groups of people were fighting.

Seagulls Club in Tweed Heads, where the fight occurred on Wednesday night Blainey Woodham

Officers attached to Tweed/Byron Local Area Command attended and found the two groups had left the location prior to their arrival.

Police located and detained a number of men in a nearby car park who were released pending further inquiries.

Initial inquiries suggest several people involved in the incident were members of rival OMCGs.