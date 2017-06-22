22°
News

Rival bikie gang members brawl outside Tweed club

Daniel McKenzie
| 22nd Jun 2017 9:03 AM
Police are investigating a fight between two groups of outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) members outside a licensed premises in Tweed Heads on Wednesday night
Police are investigating a fight between two groups of outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) members outside a licensed premises in Tweed Heads on Wednesday night Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE are investigating a fight between two groups of outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) members outside a rugby league club in Tweed Heads last night.

About 8.20pm on Wednesday night, police were called to the licensed premises on Gollan Drive following reports that two groups of people were fighting.

 

Seagulls Club in Tweed Heads, where the fight occurred on Wednesday night
Seagulls Club in Tweed Heads, where the fight occurred on Wednesday night Blainey Woodham

Officers attached to Tweed/Byron Local Area Command attended and found the two groups had left the location prior to their arrival.

Police located and detained a number of men in a nearby car park who were released pending further inquiries.

Initial inquiries suggest several people involved in the incident were members of rival OMCGs.

  • Officers have commenced an investigation into the matter and are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bikies omcg police tweed police

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Tickets to be released today

Commonwealth Games 2018: Tickets to be released today

HUNDREDS of thousands of would-be spectators will find out today if they’ve secured tickets to next year’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

This Mooball home keeps flooding every time it rains

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY: Mark McMillan outside his house at Mooball after flooding once again caused damage.

Is the Tweed Shire Council responsible?

Surf Scene: Revenge of goofy-footers

Tweed surfer Joel Parkinson made the semi-finals of the Outerknown Fiji Pro at Cloudbreak, FIji.

"You have to know how to play the game”

Heartbreak as fire hits three Murwillumbah sports clubs

The damaged building will have to be demolished. Apart from the cost of replacement (covered by Council insurance), three Murwillumbah sports clubs have lost equipment and their club facilities.

THREE Murwillumbah sports clubs gutted

Local Partners

Byron council may consider taxes amid Airbnb tourist surges

TOURIST pressure and short term rentals in the region is a concern for residents and council, doesn't help issues of housing affordability crisis

Design a house to win

SkyFarm in Mullumbimby is a unique hemp and reclaimed-timber studio and is a carbon negative home. The studio was built in three months by the team from Balanced Earth.

Local designers creating a house from local and recycled materials

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Prince Harry admits no one in the royal family particularly wants to be king or queen

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

What's in store for Nina and Billie on Offspring?

Kat Stewart and Asher Keddie star in season seven of Offspring.

Proudman sisters return, but their lives aren’t slowing down.

What's on the big screen this week

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

STUDIOS begin to roll out their school holiday offerings.

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Illana Grazer and Kate McKinnon in a scene from Rough Night.

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild weekend, what could go wrong?

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

Pat Davern and Phil Jamieson wearing their true colours.

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on.

Rebel’s lawyer names huge sum

Hollywood agent Peter Principato told the court Rebel Wilson should have been landing between two and three lead roles a year at a minimum.

Hollywood star wants a staggering amount in damages.

Click here to &#39;ADD TO CART&#39;

8/100 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 24TH 12:30 - 1:00PM Now here is a very tidy unit just waiting for a new owner to move in or invest. Conveniently located...

URGENT SALE REQUIRED - BUSINESS FOR SALE - RAINBOW BAY CONVENIENCE STORE

Shop 1 237 Boundary Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Commercial 0 0 $125,000 plus...

- Excellent business opportunity for an operator to take over an exclusive business in Rainbow Bay - Established General Convenience/Bakery Store - Loads of...

Deliciously fresh home that enjoys an amazing location

35 Illawong Crescent, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 2 $500,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS THURSDAY JUNE 22ND 4:00 - 4:30PM OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 24TH 11:30 - 12:00PM Terranora is a tightly held area...

Modern Stylish Family Home

18 Donegal Court, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Why build your dream home when you can move straight in! Measuring in excess of 39 squares this sensational and perfectly designed home offers you the ideal blend...

A Renovators Delight On Tugun Hill

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $550,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

EOFY Sale - Prime Position On Kingscliff Hill

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Price Guide...

This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north towards Cook Island and sunset views of Mt Warning is situated less than 500 metres to stunning...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle - Potential Dual Living Opportunity

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 Sale By...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Affordable Beachside Living with Ocean Glimpses Just 150 metres from the Sand

26/15-17 South Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $460,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 24TH 3:00 - 3:30PM If you are looking to invest, holiday let or secure a perfect beachside lifestyle then this is the...

Ideally Positioned in an Ultra-convenient Location Opposite the Tweed River

7/4 Frances Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 2 1 $449,000

Spacious living with combined lounge and dining areas. Functional kitchen with ample cupboard and benchspace. Light filled interiors with plenty of scope to...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 $540,000 ...

Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly suited to its natural surrounds. Built in the late 80's it...

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!