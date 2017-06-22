Rival bikie gang members brawl outside Tweed club

POLICE are investigating a fight between two groups of outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) members outside a rugby league club in Tweed Heads last night.
About 8.20pm on Wednesday night, police were called to the licensed premises on Gollan Drive following reports that two groups of people were fighting.
Officers attached to Tweed/Byron Local Area Command attended and found the two groups had left the location prior to their arrival.
Police located and detained a number of men in a nearby car park who were released pending further inquiries.
Initial inquiries suggest several people involved in the incident were members of rival OMCGs.
- Officers have commenced an investigation into the matter and are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/