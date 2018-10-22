Tweed police officer retires after 32 years

FINAL SALUTE: NSW police officer Senior Constable Grant Seddon is saluted by staff from the Tweed Heads Police Station on his final day after 32 years of service.

A TWEED police officer has retired after 32 years of serving and protecting the community.

Senior Constable Grant "Seddo” Seddon joined the NSW Police Force as a trainee at Goulburn in 1986 and later worked in Sydney, Vincentia, Bondi, and Wee Waa before moving back to the Tweed.

He was confirmed as a constable on November 7, 1987, before he was promoted to Constable First Class on November 7, 1991, then to the rank of Senior Constable on January 1, 1995.

On Thursday, Tweed Byron Police District officers, family and friends formed a guard of honour for Snr Const Seddon as he left the Tweed Heads police station for the final time.

He said he felt "conflicted but happy” about his decision to leave.

"It's been a mixture of emotions but I've made the right decision,” he said.

"I made the right decision to join and the right decision to leave, it has been fantastic and I've had a blast working with the community.”

Speaking on his long career as a police officer, Mr Seddon said "stupidity and stubbornness” were the reasons he stayed in the service for so long.

"I loved it. I didn't enjoy everything and I didn't enjoy every day, but on the whole I enjoyed 99.9 per cent of it and if at any stage that had stopped, I'd have just found something else,” he said.

"I absolutely enjoyed it the whole time.”

Now retired, Mr Seddon said his family was relieved he had finally completed his career after 32 long years in the blue uniform.

"It will be interesting once my wife gets to know me but she's been my great supporter for nearly 29 years,” he said.

He said while there were many things he would remember about the police service, the friendships he had formed would stick with him the most.

"There are big things and small things I'll remember but the friendships I've made along the way will stay with me forever,” he said.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said Mr Seddon was "a true champion”.

"He has put the people of NSW ahead of himself for the last 32 years and I'm just excited that he's going off healthy and well and can spend the rest of his life with his family,” Supt Starling said.