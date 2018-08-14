Menu
Tweed police would like to speak to these three people over a theft at a storage facility.
Tweed police on the hunt for thieves

Rick Koenig
14th Aug 2018 10:58 AM

Do you know these people?

Tweed police have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak with following several thefts in the Tweed Heads area.

Police said on Friday, August 3, several items were stolen from a Tweed Heads chemist.

They believe the man pictured below can assist with their inquiries.

Police would like to speak to this person over a theft at a Tweed Heads chemist.
In another incident, police are looking for three men they believe may be able to assist after property was stolen from a storage facility.

Tweed police would like to speak with these three people over a theft at a storage facility.
Anyone with information or that can identify those pictured are urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

