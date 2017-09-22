24°
Tweed police petition for more officers

Police officers were this week asked to remove petitions calling for more resources from Tweed/Byron LAC stations.
Police officers were this week asked to remove petitions calling for more resources from Tweed/Byron LAC stations.
Liana Turner
by

STRETCHED thin, stressed out and now asked to quieten down: Tweed/Byron Local Area Command police were this week told to remove petitions from their stations calling for more resources.

An official of the Tweed/Byron branch of the Police Association of NSW said while they had accepted and complied with the request to remove the petitions, they would continue to push for more officers across the region via an online petition.

The PANSW official welcomed the community's response so far, as the goal of 500 signatures had almost been reached at the time of printing.

"It's great to see, in such a short time, the people supporting it that much,” he said.

The petition has been drawing a strong response on change.org.

