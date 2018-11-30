Tweed police raise flag of respect for Aboriginal community

EMBRACING COMMUNITY: The Aboriginal flag was officially raised at the Tweed Heads Police Station on Tuesday.

EMBRACING COMMUNITY: The Aboriginal flag was officially raised at the Tweed Heads Police Station on Tuesday. Scott Powick

IT WAS a proud day for the Tweed Byron Police District as the Aboriginal flag was officially raised for the first time outside the new Tweed Heads station on Tuesday.

Officers and community members gathered outside the Wharf St station to celebrate the strong relationship fostered between police and the Aboriginal community.

"It's a testament to our relationship between our community and the police to have these flags,” Superintendent Wayne Starling said.

"We've made mistakes in the past and we've come a long way through massive efforts. When we were building the police station it didn't have three flag poles but only one flag pole. It now makes me very proud.

"I just want to thank the Aboriginal community. As I look back it hasn't always been a good relationship but over the years I've grown nothing but respect for the Aboriginal community.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the three flag poles offered a chance to "represent the entire community”.

"I think this is a very important and symbolic step,” Mr Provest said.

"We only had one pole and now we have these extra ones in such a prominent position.”