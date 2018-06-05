Tweed police searching for owners of unique items

Tweed police are looking to return these unique items to their owners.

Tweed police are looking to return these unique items to their owners.

Tweed Heads Detectives are trying to locate the owner of several unique items including vintage coins and collectables.

Police said the items were seized some time ago and they were now looking to find their owner.

Anyone who can identify the items and provide proof of ownership and a police report indicating the time they were stolen are urged to contact Detective Edmonds at Tweed Heads Police station on 07 55069499.

An appointment can then be made to attend Tweed Heads Police station to discuss the return of the items.