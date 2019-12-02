Tweed police share details of recent arrests

Tweed-Byron Police District have been kept busy in the past week, making at least eight arrests in Tweed Shire alone.

Tweed-Byron Police District have been kept busy in the past week, making at least eight arrests in Tweed Shire alone.

IT has been a busy week for Tweed-Byron police after arresting at least eight people in the Tweed Shire alone.

The charges ranged from drink driving to possessing a knife in public and supplying a prohibited drug.

Tweed Daily News has listed the offences of those caught and when they will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court.

Man caught with ‘large’ knife

A MAN will front court after he was caught driving unlicensed and in possession of a knife.

About 3am on November 25, police stopped a 23-year-old man driving at Banora Point.

Police allege the Banora Point man’s licence was suspended until 2023 for previous traffic breaches.

Police searched the man’s car and found a ‘large knife in a sheath’.

He was charged with possess a knife in public and driving while disqualified.

He will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on December 16.

Break and enter

RESIDENTS from The Quarterdeck in Tweed Heads have helped police catch a man accused of break and enter.

About 6.20am on November 27, police were called by residents from The Quarterdeck about a suspicious man.

Tweed-Byron police stopped a 37-year-old man at Norman St, Tweed Heads and searched him.

They allegedly found a knife, mail from different addresses, allen keys, a screwdriver, pliers, tin snippers and a master key.

The man was arrested and charged with custody of a knife in public, enter building with intent to steal, two charges of larceny, possess house breaking implements, goods in custody suspected of being stolen and break enter and steal.

He was bailed refused to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court December 2.

Stolen property found

A MURWILLUMBAH man will front court charged with possessing stolen property and prohibited drugs.

About 3.30pm on November 27, Tweed-Byron Police went to a Murwillumbah property and spoke with a 22-year-old man.

Police searched the man’s home and found a laser pointer, two car keys, five mobile phones and prescription medication.

He was charged with possess implements to enter a conveyance, possess prohibited weapon, possess prohibited drug and two charges of good is custody suspected of being stolen.

He was bailed to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on January 8.

Man charged possess knife

A CRYSTAL Creek man has been charged after police searched his bag and found a flick knife.

Police stopped the 21-year-old about 3.40pm on November 27 in Pearl St, Kingscliff.

He was charged with possess a knife in public and appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on December 16.

Man caught growing marijuana

A BANORA Point man has been charged after police found more than 50 marijuana plants growing in the back yard.

About 5pm on November 28, police searched the property of a 38-year-old man and found 51 marijuana plants, leaf and seeds.

He was charged with cultivate prohibited drugs and possess prohibited plant.

He will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on December 16.

Man charged with drug supply

A MAN has been charged after police searched his Tweed Heads South home and found marijuana.

On November 20, Tweed-Byron Police searched the man’s home and found 108g of marijuana.

He was arrested and charged with supply and possess a prohibited drug.

The 50-year-old man will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on December 16.

Drunk driver charged

A TWEED Heads woman has been charged with mid-range drink driving after being breathalysed by police last Saturday.

The 43-year-old woman was driving south on Dry Dock Rd, Tweed Heads South when she was stopped for a random breath test with returned a positive reading.

She was taken to Tweed Heads Police station and returned a breath analysis reading of 0.088g of alcohol in 210L of breath.

The woman’s license was suspended and she will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on January 6.