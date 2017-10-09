Tweed police use Taser in arrest

Police used a taser and OC spray in a bid to arrest a man in Kingscliff.

TWEED police deployed a Taser on an allegedly drug-affected and naked man at Kingscliff last week.

Police were called to Mantra as Salt Beach about 11.20am on Wednesday.

When they arrived, police allegedly found the accused behaving strangely and rambling to staff.

Police said they tried to arrest him, but he began backing away, muttering and rambling.

Officers said that as they grabbed his arm to escort him away, the man allegedly began to struggle, flailing his arms and causing one officer to be thrown to the ground. The man allegedly ran away, but police found him a short time later at the intersection of Casuarina Way and Point Break Cct, where they said he was standing in the middle of the road trying to cover his genitals.

Police used OC spray, which had no effect, before the man weaved across the road into bushland.

Police then used a Taser, which again had no impact on the man. He was eventually arrested after police used OC spray again, along with a baton.

The man was refused bail to appear in court this week.