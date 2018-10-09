Menu
Tweed Police have warned youngsters from throwing items as part of "harmless" Halloween pranks.
Tweed police warn against 'harmless' Halloween pranks

Rick Koenig
by
9th Oct 2018 4:13 PM

TWEED Police have warned young people to avoid "harmless” pranks such as throwing eggs and water balloons during Halloween or risk a criminal conviction.

A Tweed Byron Police District spokesperson said throwing items at passing motor vehicles could cause damage to property but also result in serious injury to drivers and the public if a vehicle crashes as a result.

"Seemingly, harmless fun can result in malicious damage offences being investigated and offenders being charged and placed before the courts,” the spokesperson said.

"In addition to criminal action the owners of damaged property including motor vehicles could sue civilly for any damage caused.

"We encourage all young people to have fun and enjoy yourselves but reckless actions causing damage to property won't be tolerated.”

The spokesperson said police would be on patrol during Halloween and warned youngsters to particularly stay away from the Bogangar and Cabarita areas, which is home to flash cars and "luxury accommodation” including Halycon House.

