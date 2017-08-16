Tweed potters to join the Mud Trail

CRAFTS GALORE: Tweed Unlimited Art members Deb Fraser, Joan Taylor and Bill Thompson are getting ready for the Mud Trail.

POTTERY enthusiasts can get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the best studios in the Tweed as part of the fifth annual North Coast Mud Trail.

Joining the trail for the first time is the Tweed Unlimited Arts (TUA).

"It's fun and it gives potters an opportunity to drive around and have a sticky beak into one another's studios to see how they do it,” TUA member Anne Lee said.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for the general public to have a look how a pottery is run.”

Ms Lee said the group was excited to invite the community into their Banora Point studio.

"Our focus for this Mud Trail is just as much on the process as it is on having an exhibition of our work,” she said.

"There will be a demonstration opportunity for people to come along and see how it works.

"We're having wheel throwing and a children's play area where they can get muddy.”

Fast facts