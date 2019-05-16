Tweed pound at Stotts Creek to shut down

NEW HOME: Many animals like Pippy, have been housed at the Tweed Shire Pound while will be closed down in August.

NEW HOME: Many animals like Pippy, have been housed at the Tweed Shire Pound while will be closed down in August. John Gass /TWE271112pound

RESCUED animals will be moving to a new location when the current Council Pound is shut down in August.

The current pound at Stotts Creek will be demolished to make way for council's waste facility.

Council is now in the process of preparing to build a new facility, on council-owned land at Eviron.

Tweed council's director of planning and regulation, Vince Connell, said work on the new site was still about 18 months away.

"The planning processes for the new facility are expected to take up to 12 months, with construction and commencement of the new facility within a further six months,” Mr Connell said.

"A new project plan will need to be created for the parallel advancement of the planning proposal and the design of a new facility and contingencies for a temporary relocation of the existing pound whilst the new pound facility is being developed.”

Mr Connell said negotiations were currently being held to find a suitable temporary home for the animals who would come to the Tweed pound.

"Council is currently investigating options such as the use of existing private animal boarding facilities within the Tweed Shire,” he said.

"Council expects to maintain a suitable form of regulatory and re-homing services during this interim period.”