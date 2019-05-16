Menu
Login
NEW HOME: Many animals like Pippy, have been housed at the Tweed Shire Pound while will be closed down in August.
NEW HOME: Many animals like Pippy, have been housed at the Tweed Shire Pound while will be closed down in August. John Gass /TWE271112pound
Council News

Tweed pound at Stotts Creek to shut down

Michael Doyle
by
16th May 2019 2:00 PM

RESCUED animals will be moving to a new location when the current Council Pound is shut down in August.

The current pound at Stotts Creek will be demolished to make way for council's waste facility.

Council is now in the process of preparing to build a new facility, on council-owned land at Eviron.

Tweed council's director of planning and regulation, Vince Connell, said work on the new site was still about 18 months away.

"The planning processes for the new facility are expected to take up to 12 months, with construction and commencement of the new facility within a further six months,” Mr Connell said.

"A new project plan will need to be created for the parallel advancement of the planning proposal and the design of a new facility and contingencies for a temporary relocation of the existing pound whilst the new pound facility is being developed.”

Mr Connell said negotiations were currently being held to find a suitable temporary home for the animals who would come to the Tweed pound.

"Council is currently investigating options such as the use of existing private animal boarding facilities within the Tweed Shire,” he said.

"Council expects to maintain a suitable form of regulatory and re-homing services during this interim period.”

stotts creek tweed tweed pound tweed shire council tweed shire pound
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Serious assault in West Tweed

    Serious assault in West Tweed

    Crime A man has been left in a critical but stable condition.

    Poor driving to be targeted

    Poor driving to be targeted

    Crime Operation Chrome will run in the Tweed this weekend.

    Tweed protesters rally for freedom of Julian Assange

    Tweed protesters rally for freedom of Julian Assange

    News The protesters labelled his arrest a "conspiracy”.

    Council hail next step in raising Clarrie Hall Dam

    Council hail next step in raising Clarrie Hall Dam

    Council News Next step in Clarrie Hall Dam project completed