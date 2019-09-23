Tweed pound to shutdown this week

Tweed pets who leave home will be housed in a private facility from Wednesday.

THE Tweed Shire Pound at Stotts Creek will be closed from Wednesday, with a temporary facility to now be used.

The council announced earlier in the year the Stotts Creek facility will be closed, and a new permanent facility will be built.

In the mean time a private institution will be used by the council to house stray-pets.

The public will not be able to access this facility, and will need to phone the council if they wish to access the temporary pound.

“Keeping animals is a big responsibility and roaming animals are at risk of being impounded resulting in fines and holding costs,” council’s Director Planning and Regulation, Vince Connell said.

“It’s important that all dog and cat owners register and microchip their pets and check that all details are up-to-date.

“If your pet does happen to go astray, the first thing you should do is call our friendly customer contact team on (02) 6670 2400.

“They will be able to inform you if your pet has been impounded and talk you through the steps for retrieval.

“We are excited to be working closer with the volunteers from Friends of the Pound as they work very hard to re-home the dogs and cats in the Tweed area.”

Council announced they were working more closely with Friends of the Pound to help re-home animals over the coming months.

“If you are looking to buy a new pet for your family we strongly encourage you visit their website and consider adopting,” Mr Connell said.

For more information visit https://www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/Pound.