Tweed Coast pro surfer shares secrets to success at just 16

AT 16, Zahli Kelly has surfed all over the world but nothing compares to her home break at Duranbah Beach.

The coronavirus pandemic might have put her competitions on hold, but that hasn't the young gun from hitting the waves six days a week.

Zahli has been on a board for half her life, beginning her journey on the Sunshine Coast before moving to Tweed about four years ago.

Tweed Coast surfer Zahli Kelly, 16.

Completing distance education means that working remotely in the pandemic is nothing new for the Cabarita teen.

Coached by Stace Galbraith, Zahli's plan now is to focus on training and can normally be found at a break somewhere between Caba and D'bah.

"I'm definitely able to surf a bit more than I was during competitions," she said.

"I also have way more time to surf for fun."

Sharing her pre-surf routine, Zahli skips a meal before jumping in the water but never misses a hydralite and food afterwards her two to three hour sessions at the beach.

She is in her third year as a Hydralite ambassador, a sponsorship which helps her attend competitions especially since she is still to young to get her driver's licence.

Zahli signed with the company the year after winning the Pro Junior Series.

The virus outbreak this year means Zahli will more than likely have to forgo the whole US surfing competition season where she placed ninth in the Opens last year.

Zahli remembers winning her first big contest in France two years ago as one of the highlights of her career so far.

"I was like holy crap this feels amazing," she said.

"There is so much I love about surfing... the feeling of it but also its so much of your own thing. When you kick a football or something, there is a right way to do it but surfing is different.... the imperfections create it, make it more your own.

"But I'd say the best feeling when you are getting barrelled, the wave goes over you in the tube."

While she would much rather surf D'bah than anywhere else, Zahli said female surfers were still outnumbered at the local beach.

"It's definitely not equal yet, even going out to surf at D'bah there are like three girls surfing to the hundred dudes," she said.

Her advice for more women to join the sport was: "Don't be afraid to try it, everyone is bad when they start, you can only improve."

After visiting ten countries, Zahli now has friend all over the world and can't wait to travel again once restrictions lift.

"When everything is back to normal, I want to get onto the championship tour," she said.