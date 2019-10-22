Tweed program takes Aboriginal youth to Canberra

LEADERSHIP CAMP: Aunty Jackie McDonald, Uncle Geoff Togo, Uncle Frank Krasna and Aunty Delta Kay with Banora Point High School student Tillara Oakley, Aboriginal community liaison officer Beck Couch and Kingscliff High School student Mathew Lantry. Students and mentors were presented with backpacks, jackets and drink bottles from LEGEAR ahead of their Canberra trip for the 2019 Tweed/Byron Comman

LEADERSHIP CAMP: Aunty Jackie McDonald, Uncle Geoff Togo, Uncle Frank Krasna and Aunty Delta Kay with Banora Point High School student Tillara Oakley, Aboriginal community liaison officer Beck Couch and Kingscliff High School student Mathew Lantry. Students and mentors were presented with backpacks, jackets and drink bottles from LEGEAR ahead of their Canberra trip for the 2019 Tweed/Byron Comman

STUDENTS in a program that connects indigenous youth with police have been given a backpack of supplies ahead of a trip to Canberra.

The excursion to the nation’s capital is the last event for the 2019 Tweed/Byron Commanders Active Citizen Program.

To help prepare students for the journey, LEGEAR donated a backpack, a jacket and water bottle during a presentation at the Tweed Heads Police Station on Tuesday.

It’s the fourth year the program has run which aims to promote positive interaction between Aboriginal youths and local police.

This year, participating students have learned Aboriginal history at Fingal Head, canoed to South Stradbroke Island and were taught first aid.

Soon, they will be off to Canberra and Mt Kosciuszko for the leadership camp held from November 20 to November 22.

Kingscliff High School student Mathew Lantry became involved in the program through one his Aboriginal teachers at school.

Mathew said he was nervous to join but after the second event he felt more comfortable.

He said the trip to South Stradbroke Island and Uncle Frank Krasna teach him skills was “awesome” and he was looking forward to snowboarding in Canberra.

Aboriginal engagement officer Inspector Bobbie Cullen said the program aimed to connect police with Aboriginal youth so they knew police were there to help.

“We want to create that relationship between police and our community, especially Aboriginal children in our community,” Insp Cullen said.

“Those youths who fear police, or may not understand where we’re coming from, get to have this close relationship with police and know they are nothing to be scared of.

“It’s also about them going out and spreading that information with their peers and really stepping up to find young people who will follow in their footsteps.”