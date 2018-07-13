Tweed property boom marks milestone

CELEBRATE: G.J. Gardner Tweed Heads' Peter and Caren Leotta have laid their 300th slab in the region.

CELEBRATE: G.J. Gardner Tweed Heads' Peter and Caren Leotta have laid their 300th slab in the region. Contributed

DEVELOPMENT on the Tweed is booming, with many new estates popping up in ideal locations.

G.J. Gardner Tweed Heads franchise partners Peter and Caren Leotta are celebrating the region's success, having recently laid their 300th slab at The Dunes Estate in Kingscliff.

We chat to Peter about his success:

What does this milestone mean for your business?

"Laying 300 slabs mean 300 homes have been built for the Tweed and Ballina communities and that's 300 projects which employ local trades, suppliers and staff - many of whom have been with us since we commenced operating in 2009. It's really rewarding and the greatest achievement for me is seeing our trades teams grow and prosper by employing more people, buying new equipment and keeping money in our region.

What makes you passionate about the Tweed region?

"We know and love this region and proudly service Tweed Heads through to Ballina, Byron Bay, Lismore and the upper North Rivers catchment. Great relationships with the community and businesses in these areas are the backbone of our business and it's been a pleasure to be able to contribute back to our community through various sponsorships and partnerships.

Over the past 8.5years we have worked in many development sites across the region and seen how many require a customised solution due to site slope or heavy covenants, as well as regulations for shires and councils. Our ability to customise and design homes with specialists at no extra cost to the customer gives us a great advantage.

For more information about G.J. Gardiner Homes Tweed Heads or to see a display home, contact: