Tweed property sale sets new benchmark

A Tugun family has outbid interstate buyers on a Tweed riverfront property and set a new benchmark for the market.

A Tugun family has outbid interstate buyers on a Tweed riverfront property and set a new benchmark for the market.

A TUGUN family has outbid interstate buyers on a Tweed riverfront property and set a new benchmark.

The Queenslander-inspired home at Philp Parade was auctioned on Saturday and went for $110,000 over the reserve price.

Ray White Coolangatta's Jason Monk said the $1.21 million sale was the result of a quality property, a strong market and a good campaign.

The 1390sq m block property at 14 Philp Parade, Tweed Heads South, went for $110,000 above the reserve price.

Mr Monk said the young family were attracted to the four-bedroom home because of its location, large block and family-friendly environment.

"The local family were competing against Brisbane and Sydney buyers," Mr Monk said.

"We had 60 people inquire about the property throughout the campaign and 12 people register their interest in the property prior to the auction.

"It was refreshing to see a local family secure the property having had to bid against interstate buyers.

"They will embrace the local lifestyle and community because they are a young family and this will be their home."

14 Philp Parade, Tweed Heads South sold for $1.21 million at auction on Saturday.

Mr Monk said the Brisbane and Sydney property markets had bounced back since a downturn last year and the Tweed was feeling the knock-on effect.

"I think people are starting to realise just how good the Tweed is," he said.

"We have beautiful waterways, access to some of the world's best beaches and immediate access to public transport.

"Interstate buyers are moving out of suburbia and want to purchase blue chip real estate."