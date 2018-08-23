Tweed pubs and clubs unite to help our farmers

Great Northern is hoping to donate $1 million in drought relief as part of the "Let it pour" campaign.

Nearly 1000 pubs and clubs have signed up to help raise much-needed funds for drought-stricken farmers including a number of venues across Northern New South Wales.

Great Northern is donating 1000 kegs to venues across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and the Northern Territory and so they can host local "Let it Pour” fundraising events this weekend.

All proceeds raised from the 1000 donated kegs will go to farmers' drought relief.

Tweed Heads Bowls Club customer service manager Lynne Deans said the venue would be supporting Let it Pour this weekend.

"We are really proud to take part in Let it Pour. We're getting an enormous reaction from locals keen to support the event,” Ms Deans said.

"I haven't come across one patron not moved by the plight of our farmers right now.

"I don't think we'll have any hassle convincing our customers to get right behind Let it Pour this weekend and buy a beer for a bushie. We'll also donate all proceeds from Friday's bowls, bingo and raffles.”

Great Northern General Manager Mick McKeown said the brewer had also tipped in $250,000 cash and with the help of other clubs expected to raise more than $1 million for drought relief.

"Venues in and around the Tweed have been very quick to sign up to help,” Mr McKeown said.

"It's the Australian way to help a mate when things are tough and 1000 pubs and clubs across Australia are committing to help our farming mates through a very trying time.

"Rather than just having a beer with a mate, this weekend we're asking Great Northern drinkers to have a beer for a mate too.

"Regional Australia has supported Great Northern since day one and this weekend it's time for us to help give back.”

Let it Pour events will be held across the weekend, with venues doing what they can to support the cause and get people through the door.

"Pubs are booking bands, hosting karaoke and even putting the proceeds of the Saturday afternoon meat tray towards drought relief,” Mr McKeown said.

"As well as raising funds for farmers, Let it Pour is bringing farmers and communities together to share a beer and enjoy each other's company. It's really important at this difficult time for friends and communities to come together.”

To find a Let it Pour event near you, visit letitpour.com.au.

All proceeds from the 1000 donated kegs will be given to the Drought Relief Fund, administered by Rotary Australia.