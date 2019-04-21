Tweed punished for unforced errors

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed Seagulls have suffered their third loss of the season, in a lacklustre performance on Sunday.

The Seagulls were never in the contest, as the Redcliffe Dolphins recorded just their second win of the 2019 campaign.

Penalties and errors were the undoing of Tweed, who gave their opponents too many chances to get out of their own end with ease.

The Redcliffe forward pack was dominant from the opening set both on attack and in defence.

This had the Seagulls on their heels throughout the game, leaving the halves pairing of Ryley Jacks and Christian Hazzard with little ability to have a positive effect on the game.

The Dophins hit the score board in the fifth minute with a try to Jake Turpin from dummy half.

Tweed lost their captain Cheyne Whitelaw after a nasty head collision with Dolphins centre Izaia Perese in the 10th minute.

Redcliff continued mounting pressure against Tweed with a penalty goal and another try stretching their lead to 12.

The score was 18-0 at the break when Cory Paix crossed for his first Intrust Super Cup try on the cusp of half time.

Tweed were first to score in the second half, when prop Jarrod Morfett cleaned up a Redcliffe error.

This was to be the only highlight of the second half, as more pentalties and dropped ball led to another penalty goal for Redcliffe followed by a try to Taylor Brown.

The 26-6 victory was the best performance of the season for Redcliffe, who have struggled since winning the premiership last season.

For the Seagulls, their hot and cold season continued, with another inconsistent performance.

Along with Whitelaw, Tweed will also be assessing Rory Lillis who came off with an apparent abdomen injury in the second half.

DOLPHINS 26: Tries: J Turpin, J Simbiken, C Paix, T Brown Conversions: B Donovan 5/6

SEAGULLS 6: Tries: J Morfett Conversions: L McGrady 1/1