Tweed radio station marks big milestone

WHEN they first hit the airwaves of the Tweed eight decades ago, the world - and the broadcasting industry - looked quite different.

Radio 97 this week marked an impressive 80 years since its studios first went live in Murwillumbah on September 2, 1937.

Breakfast presenter Scott Mayman said it was listeners who claimed the gifts when the station offered big birthday giveaways from last week.

"I think it's the longest serving radio station in our area, from the Gold Coast to the Tweed,” Mr Mayman said.

"There's been lots of changes over the years... but it is still the local station for Murwillumbah. It's the original form of social media.”

Fellow host and long-time stalwart, Leon Delany said while the studio technology had transformed dramatically over the past 80 years, the station's importance to the community had not wavered.

"The technology certainly had changed from the days of vinyl and tape to digital,” he said.

"Radio is still relevant as it always will be because it's part of the local community.

"We're just looking forward to the 100th birthday in 2037.”

Mr Delany insists he'll still be around when that milestone hits.

Robyn McLean said she'd been at the station for half of its existence.

"It's been great, and it's a family atmosphere here,” she said.

The station, which was first broadcast on frequency 1476 from Murwillumbah's Austral Buildings and moved to Tweed Heads South in 1985, is available on 972AM for the Tweed, 104.1FM for the Gold Coast and 103.5FM for other parts of the Northern Rivers.

Radio's launch a big deal

SEPTEMBER 2, 1937 marked a significant moment for entertainment on the Tweed when radio station 2MW first hit the airwaves.

Now known as Radio 97, the station came alive after a celebratory dinner with staff, NSW Minister for Local Government Eric Spooner and other dignitaries in Murwillumbah.

2MW's chairman at the time, Arthur Aubrey Budd, welcomed the launch.

"In recent years, the development of wireless has been such, that it's fast becoming a major factor in all phases of human interest and endeavour,” he told the group.

In its early days, the station only broadcast for a few hours each day, with staff working from Murwillumbah's Austral buildings.

The day of its first broadcast, newsreaders reported on the flood as "..481 points of rain being recorded at the Murwillumbah post office”.

The top temperature was forecast to reach 82F. Meanwhile, the Nerang Cricket Association was looking at plans to allow Tweed Heads cricketers to join the Coolangatta Cricket Club.