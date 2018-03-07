Tweed rallies behind crash victim fighting for life

The community is rallying behind Maria, a waitress at renowned Salt restaurant Fins, who was involved in a serious accident on Cudgen Rd on Sunday, March 4.

THE Tweed community is rallying behind a Casuarina woman to help fly her family from Mexico to her hospital bedside after she was involved in an horrific car accident over the weekend.

Maria Diaz Flores was travelling along Cudgen Rd at Cudgen in the early hours of Sunday morning when her car slammed into a tree and she became trapped.

She was freed by the jaws of life and airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital where a hospital spokesperson told the Tweed Daily News she remains in a critical condition.

The community is rallying behind the 24-year-old, who is well known for her work as a waitress at popular seafood restaurant, Fins, at Salt Village.

More than $10,000 has already been raised, just a day after the campaign was launched, with a goal of $50,000 set.

The funds will be used to aide Ms Flores in her recovery process and help fly her family to Australia from Mexico.

Emergency services were called to help rescue a woman from a car which crashed into a tree off Cudgen Rd at Cudgen on March 4, 2018. Tweed District Rescue Squad

Fin's Restaurant co-owner and Crowdfund creator, Morgan Snow, said Maria was a popular figure in the community with "an amazing personality” .

"Maria is our longest standing employee and also a close personal friend, she has been a major drawcard for our restaurant and this Crowdfund is a way for the community to show their support for her,” Mrs Snow said.

Mrs Snow said the support so far had been "unbelievable” and "shows how many people are affected by her and love her”.

Messages of support on the fundraiser page spoke of Maria's infectious spirit.

"Maria you are a shining light that draws people to you, that's why like me there are so many souls sending you lots of love and healing energy to get through this difficult time,” said one message.

Another message said, "Keep fighting beautiful girl. Your smile and laugh are etched in my mind and I cannot wait to see it again. You are truly an incredible person, one of the best. We are all behind you and are praying constantly.”

* To donate to the crowdfund visit www.youcaring.com/mariadiazflores-1120057