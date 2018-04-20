Menu
FUNDRAISE: Caitlin Ambrose and friends at the car wash in Murwillumbah.
Tweed rallies to help sick Caitlin

Aisling Brennan
20th Apr 2018 3:41 PM

THE Tweed community is rallying behind 21-year-old Caitlin Ambrose as she battles with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

Caitlin is heading to America as soon as she can to participate in a $130,000 potential life-saving drug trial that targets Ewing's Sarcoma specifically.

To make sure she gets the care she needs, Caitlin's friends, with the help of Apex Murwillumbah, are hosting hosting a car wash each Saturday in April to help raise money for her treatment.

"We have now raised over $50,000 plus over in $15,000 in additional fundraising activities so far,” family friend Meredith Meeves said.

Can you help?

The club is raising money for 21-year-old Caitlin Ambrose, who was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer.

Spare a few dollars and get your car washed:

Where: BP station, 212 Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah

When: 9am-2pm on each Saturday during April

Cost: $10 for cars, $15 for 4WDs

Donate: www.gofund me.com/caitlin-kicks-cancer

