Tweed rates set to increase in 2018

TWEED ratepayers can expect to see an increase in their bills in the next financial year.

Tweed Shire Council will be increasing rates by 2.3per cent in the 2018-19 financial year, in keeping with the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART)-stipulated increased rate peg announced this week.

The decision will mean residential and farmland rates will increase by a minimum of $23.53 per year, while business rates will increase by a minimum $25.89 per year.

Council's acting financial service manager Arthur Piggott said applying the rate peg will help meet the increasing costs.

"The increase is needed in order for council to meet increases in its labour costs, electricity and street lighting charges, and higher construction costs for roads, drains, footpaths, kerbing and bridges, as well as flood recovery costs not covered by insurance or government assistance,” Mr Piggott said.

"The peg increase will mean that the total general rates levied in 2018-2019 will be 2.3per cent more than the total amount of general rates levied this (current financial) year.”