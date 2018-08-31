Tweed receives no new police despite rise in crime

BATTLE LINES: State Labor Candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot has been petitioning for more police in the Tweed.

STATE Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot has demanded a "please explain” to Tweed MP Geoff Provest after the Tweed-Byron Police District did not receive a single police officer out of 246 new police recruits that graduated last week.

"As a former frontline police officer, I share the community's disappointment that yet again Geoff Provest has failed to deliver any extra police for our area,” he said.

"The Tweed is one of the state's fastest-growing regions and none of these new recruits are coming to our area.

"I know that our Tweed police do a great job but the cuts to their numbers under the Nationals are hurting locals and putting our police officers unnecessarily in harm's way. It's not good enough and I'm serious about fixing the Tweed police crisis.”

Mr Elliot said NSW Police data showed the Tweed-Byron Police District had their numbers slashed by 33 officers in 2012.

He said while there were 198 officers in the district, the last publicly released figures in September 2017 showed Tweed police numbers had dropped to 165.

State Opposition Leader Luke Foley and new State Labor Candidate Craig Elliot outside the Tweed Heads police station.

The comments just a month after Tweed police and the Casuarina community agreed to work together to tackle an ongoing crime spree in the area which has seen a significant increase in thefts from motor vehicles and homes.

The crime spree saw more than 40 people gather at an emergency meeting to express their concerns about a spate of thefts in the area which left the community rattled.

It's not the first time Mr Elliot has slammed the State Government for policing in the Tweed.

Back in May, Mr Elliot also said he would hold the National Party "accountable” after no new police recruits were delivered to the region.

But Tweed MP Geoff Provest hit back, claiming Mr Elliot's comments were "nothing more than a poor attempt to score cheap political points”.

He said Tweed/Byron police received five new probationary constables late last year, while "police numbers are currently at a record high”.

Mr Provest said he expected to make more positive policing announcements in the future.