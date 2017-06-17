Tweed recovers after wild weather

SURF'S UP: Surfers take advantage of the large swell at Snapper Rocks during the heavy rain.

RAIN and wind have battered the Tweed Shire again this week, sparking widespread concern three months after the devastating March floods.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a minor to moderate flood warning for the Tweed on Tuesday as the region faced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Acting Mayor Chris Cherry said this week's rain caused a bit of panic throughout the community.

"When it started raining again on Saturday it really shook a lot of people up because we've been scarred,” Cr Cherry said.

The BOM reported a total rainfall of 158mm in Tweed Heads and 195mm in Murwillumbah from Thursday, June 8, to Thursday, June 15.

The Clothiers Creek Rd slip area where batteries have been stolen out of the temporary traffic lights. Contributed

While the Tweed escaped another flooding event, the council is still working to get the region back on track after the March flood, which caused $23.5million in damage to the shire's roads and bridges.

Acting senior construction engineer Bob Hanby said works had been hindered by the theft of temporary traffic light batteries used on flood-damaged Clothiers Creek Rd, with five being stolen in three weeks, each worth $2000.

"This is not a victimless crime,” Mr Hanby said.

"What could have happened on Tuesday night had two vehicles met head to head on that section of road is frightening.”

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or council's after-hours line 1800818326.