Tweed region could be bucketed by up to 100mm of rain

Amy Van den Akker struggles to keep hold of her umbrella during a past rain event on the Tweed

UP to 100mm of rain could fall in a 24 hour period across south-east Queensland and the Tweed as the entire east coast prepares for a deluge which could deliver more than a month's worth of rain in just three days.

While the Tweed region is currently enjoying sunny and warm conditions, a low pressure system tracking towards the eastern seaboard is expected to begin dumping rain in northern parts of Queensland from today (Wednesday).

Queensland coastal catchments from Cairns to Gladstone, including Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton are on flood watch as 100-200mm of rain is expected to fall from this afternoon before tracking its way south to the Tweed on Thursday.

A 'significant rain event' is on the cards for Australia's enteire eastern seaboard

Weatherzone meteorologist Rob Sharpe said Thursday would remain relatively dry for the Tweed, before showers begin arriving later in the evening.

He said the heaviest period across south-east Queensland and the Northern Rivers would be from late Friday into early Saturday.

"Friday we'll see showers in the morning and late afternoon periods of rain. Those rain periods will continue Saturday morning before easing,” Mr Sharpe said.

"Rain total is likely to be somewhere between 25-50mm for the rain event, but there's a chance of even seeing a 100mm.”

"Our latest models have isolated falls of up to 100mm in south-east Queensland areas, but there's only a small chance of seeing that happen.”

Temperatures will remain steady with highs of 23C on Thursday, 22C on Friday and 23C on Saturday expected for the Tweed, with lows not expected to dip below 16C during the early hours of Saturday.

The slow moving system has state capitals Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne all in the firing line, while light showers are still expected to affect Perth and Adelaide.

The rain event will peak between Thursday and Saturday and extend from tropical Queensland to northern Tasmania, with most areas expected to receive rain of at least 10-40mm during that period.

It arrives less than two months after the Tweed's worst flood event on record, when between 500 and 740mm of rain bucketed the Northern Rivers in a 24 hour period.

For updates, visit www.weatherzone.com.au or www.bom.gov.au.