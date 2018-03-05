Menu
Tweed Regional Museum
Tweed Regional Museum Contributed
News

Tweed Regional Museum closes for repairs

Aisling Brennan
by
5th Mar 2018 4:22 PM

Tweed Regional Museum will be closed to the public on Tuesday 6 March and Wednesday 7 March as staff work to repair a broken display case.

Investigations to discover the reason for the manufacturing fault that caused the case to break will be carried out during the museum's closure.

The Museum is working with the manufacturer of the state-of-the-art display cases to ensure they are safe before the Museum reopens to the public.

The Museum's newly-renovated site on Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads will be open as usual Tuesday and Wednesday 10am to 4pm.

