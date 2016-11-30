25°
Tweed Regional Museum secures a piece of Tumbulgum history

Aisling Brennan
| 30th Nov 2016 3:16 PM
Founder of Husk Distillery, Paul Messenger with President of the Tumbulgum Community Association Jenny Kidd (left) and Curator of Collections and Programs at Tweed Regional Museum Erika Taylor.
Founder of Husk Distillery, Paul Messenger with President of the Tumbulgum Community Association Jenny Kidd (left) and Curator of Collections and Programs at Tweed Regional Museum Erika Taylor. Contributed

THE Tweed Regional Museum has acquired a bottle of 1886 Tumbulgum Rum to mark the 150th anniversary of the village.

Produced Husk Distillers by North Tumbulgum distillers released the limted edition as part of the celebrations. announced the release of limited edition rum to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Tumbulgum village.

Tweed Regional Museum's acting director Kate Gahan said the Museum the bottle will be on public display as part of its permanent collection in 2017.

"The bottle tells many stories about the shire, and indeed the region; from the history of the ongoing economic development of the Tumbulgum area, to the rise of paddock-to-plate agribusiness and sustainable craft-based food production,” Ms Gahan said.

Ms Gahan said it was important for the Museum to document the important identities of the region.

"What is especially unique about the stories this bottle represents is the ongoing change in local sugar cane production, which has a long history in the shire,” she said.

"Based on a cattle and cane farm at Tumbulgum, Husk Distillers uses its own freshly crushed sugar to craft the rum.

"It also utilises waste from sugar cultivation and distillation on the farm to treat weeds and feed animals.

"Husk Distillers has adapted to small scale cultivation, harvesting and crushing of cane to use its own crop.

"This change is a departure from more traditional local sugar cane production methods.

"The Museum is pleased to be able to tell this story through this new acquisition for current and future generations.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  husk distillers tumbulgum 150 years tweed regional museum

A one-of-a-kind bottle of rum has been acquired by the Tweed Regional Museum.

Tweed Regional Museum secures a piece of Tumbulgum history

