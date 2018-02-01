Tweed Regional Museum upgrades continue

Works will start on the old Tweed Heads Court House in mid-March.

TWEED Regional Museum is getting a new entrance way as part of the second round of upgrades on the historical building.

While works won't start until mid-March, the Tweed Heads museum will have limited opening hours from Tuesday, February 6 to accommodate ongoing redevelopment of the site.

Museum Director Judy Kean said the feedback received from visitors to the refurbished Court House, originally located in Wharf Street, has been very positive.

"New displays emphasising the history of the Court House have been particularly well received and the large projections featuring film footage from the 1950s and historic images from the Museum collection have also been a real hit with visitors,” Ms Kean said.

"We are also delighted that members of the Tweed Heads Historical Society, now relocated to their purpose-built research centre and office, are once again able to offer important research services to members of the public.”

Regular opening hours until the end of June 2018 will be Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10am - 4pm and the fourth Sunday of each month, 10am - 4pm.

The site will remain open during these works however there may be some inconvenience and alternative temporary paths of entry to the Court House.

Ms Kean said other work taking place on site over the next six months includes the refurbishment and reopening of Boyd's Shed.

"This wonderful building, long used by the famous Boyd family, has a rich history and is full of stories,” she said.

"Thanks in part to a grant received under the NSW Department of Environment and Heritage grant program, we'll be bringing these stories to life again.

"These works will be ongoing in stages between now and June and we're very much looking forward to having this beautiful and historic site and its heritage buildings fully open to the public again from June.”

For further information about opening hours and displays, visit museum.tweed.nsw.gov.au.