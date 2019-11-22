Tweed resident fears dog was baited to death

Ann Bruce says she fears her dogs were baited earlier this week. Picture: Scott powick.

SHOCKED and devastated is how a Tweed Heads resident has described the harrowing incident which claimed the life of one of her three dogs.

Ann Bruce spent Monday night at the Animal Emergency Centre in Varsity Lakes, after an alleged dog-baiting attack.

Ms Bruce said the alleged incident occurred on Stanley St, Tweed Heads, a site which has had other alleged attacks in recent weeks.



She was speaking out, after contacting police, to warn others of the danger in the community.

“I am just devastated, it is heartbreaking,” Ms Bruce told The Tweed Daily News.

“The dogs were foaming at the mouth and were having seizures.

“The nurse at the clinic had to lie her body on top of one of the dogs to try and control the seizure.”

A spokeswoman at the Animal Emergency Centre confirmed the dogs had contracted a poison and was able to rule out cane-toad interaction as a cause of the illnesses.

Ms Bruce said she hoped pet owners would be more vigilant, as more cases are being reported.

“I don’t want anyone else's animal to go through what I saw.”