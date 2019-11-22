Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ann Bruce says she fears her dogs were baited earlier this week. Picture: Scott powick.
Ann Bruce says she fears her dogs were baited earlier this week. Picture: Scott powick.
Environment

Tweed resident fears dog was baited to death

Michael Doyle
22nd Nov 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOCKED and devastated is how a Tweed Heads resident has described the harrowing incident which claimed the life of one of her three dogs.

Ann Bruce spent Monday night at the Animal Emergency Centre in Varsity Lakes, after an alleged dog-baiting attack.

Ms Bruce said the alleged incident occurred on Stanley St, Tweed Heads, a site which has had other alleged attacks in recent weeks.

She was speaking out, after contacting police, to warn others of the danger in the community.

“I am just devastated, it is heartbreaking,” Ms Bruce told The Tweed Daily News.

“The dogs were foaming at the mouth and were having seizures.

“The nurse at the clinic had to lie her body on top of one of the dogs to try and control the seizure.”

A spokeswoman at the Animal Emergency Centre confirmed the dogs had contracted a poison and was able to rule out cane-toad interaction as a cause of the illnesses.

Ms Bruce said she hoped pet owners would be more vigilant, as more cases are being reported.

“I don’t want anyone else's animal to go through what I saw.”

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lennox surfer invents new shark-proof wetsuit

        premium_icon Lennox surfer invents new shark-proof wetsuit

        News THE fabric works by preventing bleeding when bitten by a shark, which is the main cause of death from shark bites.

        Murwillumbah man stands guard as mates steal winnings

        premium_icon Murwillumbah man stands guard as mates steal winnings

        Crime A Murwillumbah man stood guard while his mates robbed a business owner who had just...

        Two title fights headline BoxingMania at Tweed

        premium_icon Two title fights headline BoxingMania at Tweed

        Boxing A pair of Australasian Title fights headlines an evening filled with some of the...

        Shock reason for troubled teen’s train trips

        premium_icon Shock reason for troubled teen’s train trips

        News Explosive recordings, case notes and interviews from whistleblower