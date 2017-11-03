Tweed residents can now apply for NDIS

Richmond MPJustine Elliot with Peter Smales and Mark Eather cut the ribbon on the new Social Futures and NDIA South East Queensland Office.

Richmond MPJustine Elliot with Peter Smales and Mark Eather cut the ribbon on the new Social Futures and NDIA South East Queensland Office. Scott Powick

SOCIAL Futures is making it easier for Tweed residents with a disability to sign up to the National Disability Insurance Scheme after opening a new office in Tweed Heads.

Since the roll-out of the NDIS in July, Social Futures has been expanding its existing programs to include supporting eligible residents to move onto the new scheme, which aims to see people with disabilities independently control their care and work goals.

Social Futures CEO Tony Davis said the new office would act as the local area co-ordination point to deliver the NDIS to Tweed residents.

"It's the touch point for families and people with disabilities to help them come into the scheme and to plan their support plans,” Mr Davis said.

"It's about sitting down with the person with the disability and their significant carers to work out what their goals in life are, what their immediate goals are, what their long-term goals are and then working out what support will be needed for them.”

Mr Davis said the local area co-ordinators would also help each person with a disability successfully manage their plan once it had been approved by the National Disability and Insurance Agency.

Social Futures is expecting to help approximately 6000 people Northern Rivers sign up to the NDIS within the in the first 18 months.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot helped open the new office and said the NDIS would make a huge difference to the lives of people with disabilities.

"A major part of the NDIS is consumer directed care, those people with disabilities making decisions about the support and services they want,” Mrs Elliot said.

"It's truly transformative, like Medicare, and it's about providing the best services for those with a disability, their family and their carers.

"It's great to see it on the ground here in Tweed and our region.”