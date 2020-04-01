Tweed residents new house-bound hobby boosting sales

Wade Kelleher from Wades World Photographics in Coolangatta is meeting customers from the Northern Rivers who can't cross the Queensland-NSW border at Tweed Heads South to deliver their orders. Photo: Scott Powick

RESTRICTIONS associated with the coronavirus crisis are a simple case of black and white according to one Coolangatta business owner.

Wade Kelleher from Wade's World Photographics is being swamped with inquires and orders for photographic equipment as people focus on new ways to past the time at home.

However while Wade said it was no surprise that many people were creating their own

'home studios' to stay in touch with family and friends, what was totally unexpected was the unprecedented growth in the use of film in this digital age.

"We are processing up to 200 rolls of film and week and not just colour but plenty of black and white," he said.

"There is a real resurgence in people using film and that has created a demand of older style cameras such as SLRs.

"I have been sourcing film cameras from shops which have closed down in the US to try and meet customer demands and Fuji in Australia is struggling to keep up with supply of film."

Wade said while everyone carried a camera around with them on their phone, the use of film not only challenged people to take their time and think more about the shot but it also created a air of excitement and anticipation waiting to see how the shots came out.

"Digital cameras and phones provided some 'instant gratification' but if you use film, you have to not only back yourself in taking the shot but you also have to wait to see how you went once the film is developed," he said.

"Plenty of people are also using black and white film to create some very powerful images, there's something unique and captivating about the medium.

"I think people are recognising that while digital images are quick and handy, there's real quality when using film and it takes some skill to ensure a good shot."

He is even assisting other camera stores with processing and developing orders, such is the public demand.

Having his shop in Griffith Street in Coolangatta has created some new challenges for Wade, especially south of the border.

"We have many orders coming from further south in the Northern Rivers and many of those people can't get a border pass because of where they live," he said.

"What we are doing is taking their orders from Queensland back across the border and meeting with customers at Tweed Heads South in a one-on-one situation to deliver their orders.

"A lot of people are setting up home studios with lights and stands to make their mini blogs and videos to share and we are constantly fielding phone inquiries about what to do, what type of equipment to use and how to get the best results."