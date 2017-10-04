Tweed residents reminded to manage rubbish

OVERFLOWING rubbish has left Tweed residents fuming about hygiene concerns as the summer months loom closer.

Tweed Heads West resident Andrew Dalglish said the red garbage bins on his street were usually filled to the brim with rubbish, attracting ibis.

"They attack the plastic bags to get their food and pull the plastic bags to pieces,” he said.

After finding a vile of blood lying on the street outside a bin, Mr Dalgish said the council should take more responsibility in ensuring overflowing rubbish doesn't become a problem.

"Everyone that's affected by big flocks of ibis, like we are by the river, should be provided with a larger bin and you're going to alleviate the problem,” Mr Dalglish said.

But Tweed Shire Council waste management coordinator Rod Dawson said there wouldn't be a problem if residents managed their waste better.

"What we're finding with bins that are overflowing is that they've still got a lot of recyclables that shouldn't be in there,” he said.

"At the end of the day, there's not much more to go in your bin but plastic and packaging.

"(For) an extra $14 a year you can get a larger bin that will double the capacity of the smaller bin.”