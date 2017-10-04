22°
News

Tweed residents reminded to manage rubbish

Tweed bins are overflowing.
Tweed bins are overflowing. Contributed
Aisling Brennan
by

OVERFLOWING rubbish has left Tweed residents fuming about hygiene concerns as the summer months loom closer.

Tweed Heads West resident Andrew Dalglish said the red garbage bins on his street were usually filled to the brim with rubbish, attracting ibis.

"They attack the plastic bags to get their food and pull the plastic bags to pieces,” he said.

After finding a vile of blood lying on the street outside a bin, Mr Dalgish said the council should take more responsibility in ensuring overflowing rubbish doesn't become a problem.

"Everyone that's affected by big flocks of ibis, like we are by the river, should be provided with a larger bin and you're going to alleviate the problem,” Mr Dalglish said.

But Tweed Shire Council waste management coordinator Rod Dawson said there wouldn't be a problem if residents managed their waste better.

"What we're finding with bins that are overflowing is that they've still got a lot of recyclables that shouldn't be in there,” he said.

"At the end of the day, there's not much more to go in your bin but plastic and packaging.

"(For) an extra $14 a year you can get a larger bin that will double the capacity of the smaller bin.”

Topics:  rubbish bins rubbish collection three bin system tweed shire council

Tweed Daily News
Glistening success for Tweed gemstone business

Glistening success for Tweed gemstone business

The 2017 BEATS Start Up winner shares his story.

Debate on Tweed's short-term holiday letting continues

The future of short-term holiday letting in Tweed is unclear.

Short-term holiday listing's future unclear in the Tweed.

Kingscliff Rotary Club's duck race is on again

RACE TIME: Nathan Williams of Kingscliff rotary club with some ducks for the duck race.

Get ready, get set, Quack!

REVEALED: Who are the 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Awards finalists?

WANTED: The Dolphin Award trophy.

The awards ceremony will be held in Ballina later this month

Local Partners