Tweed retirees put $100,000 lotto win into renovations

Aisling Brennan
| 1st Aug 2017 1:45 PM
Lotto tickets at Banora p[oint Newsagency. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Lotto tickets at Banora p[oint Newsagency. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass

A RETIRED Tweed Heads couple is jumping for joy after winning $100,000 in Saturday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

The couple, who are choosing to remain anonymous, were in disbelief when they discovered they'd won the big prize.

"We always play Saturday Lotto and when we buy our tickets we get a couple of numbers in Lucky Lotto - we always play but now we've won,” the wife told the NSW Lotteries official. 　

"We bought an apartment recently and we will be able to do some renovations.”　

"We will be able to relax in our retirement in our newly renovated place.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Tweed City News in Tweed City Shopping Centre and is the second time the store has sold a winning ticket in two months.

"We are over the moon,” Tweed City News owner Alistair Liddemore said.

"Hopefully there will be another win to come for our customers. We've been telling everyone we are a lucky store.　

"We were really excited for our winners and hope that they enjoy their prize.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  lotto lotto winner tweed city news tweed city shopping centre

