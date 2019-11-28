Tweed retirees save thousands on property price with new approach

Banora Point retirees Lorraine and Col Gilkison have an extra $15,000 in their retirement fund after taking a new approach to buying their home.

Banora Point retirees Lorraine and Col Gilkison have an extra $15,000 in their retirement fund after taking a new approach to buying their home.

BANORA Point retirees Lorraine and Col Gilkison have an extra $15,000 in their retirement fund after taking a new approach to buying their home.

The Gilkison’s are among the first in the Tweed to engage the skills of property negotiation business Hello Haus.

Hello Haus owner and former estate agent Scott Aggett was tasked to help the Gilkson’s negotiate the price on their new house after deciding to downsize from their Sydney home.

Mrs Gilkison said they were left with less money in their retirement fund than they anticipated after a market downturn in Sydney.

She said because they got less from their house sale in Sydney and the Tweed’s housing market increasing, it meant their retirement nest egg was smaller.

“This caused us a lot of stress with the thought of not having as much money to fall back on for our retirement,” Mrs Gilkison said.

“We looked at a lot of properties, however most left us with not much in the bank, which was incredibly stressful.

“We finally found a property we loved and Hello Haus stepped in and took the stress out of it for us.

“In the current market, we thought we would have to pay the full list price, however we were over the moon Hello Haus came back to us 24 hours later and had secured our dream property and saved us an extra $15,000.

“This meant so much to us as retirees, as we will never have an income again.”

Mr Aggett launched Hello Haus to help home buyers avoid pitfalls during a “financially risky time”.

He said with his help it often “levelled the playing field” for buyers who may have been out of their depth while negotiating the price of their home.

“Typically, the odds are stacked squarely on the seller’s side during the sale process,” Mr Aggett said.

“In my experience, property price negotiation is very rarely a fair situation because real estate agents have a much better understanding of the state of play and have had more opportunity to hone their negotiation skills.

“It’s also an emotional time for buyers – whether it is your first or tenth property, it’s near impossible to remove the emotional element of buying when you have fallen in love with a home.

“When your judgment is clouded by emotions, it’s difficult to see past some of the selling agent’s tactics, which are designed to make you pay more for the home, or even sell you a property that is not the right fit for your needs.

“Often this is the biggest purchase of your life, so it’s an incredibly important time to ensure you do all your research and have an expert in your corner that is completely impartial, not emotionally invested and will fight hard for the best price and terms for you.”