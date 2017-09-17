Tweed revives golden days of pantomime

Young performer Nikita Bazzana becomes classic character Alice Fitzwarren in Tweed Theatre Company's production of Dick Whittington and his Cat.

TWEED Theatre company is turning back the clock to the golden days of pantomime with their latest offering of a traditional classic.

Fresh off their last production of topical play, Australia Day, the local theatre favourites will present their adaptation of Dick Whittington and his Cat over six matinee performances.

Staying true to the traditional mechanics of pantomime, audience participation is not only expected, but encouraged, in what Tweed Theatre Company's treasurer Rod Drummond said was a highlight of the format.

"It is a real old fashioned pantomime and audience members get involved, whether it's hissing or booing, audience participation is just like in the old days,” Drummond said.

"Kids also get involved with the show, and with a bit of audience participation, they have loads of fun so, it's good old fashioned entertainment for the whole family.”

Set to premiere on September 23, the pantomime revolves around Dick Whittington and his cat, Tommy, who travel from Gloucester to London in search of their fortune.

There they meet Alice Fitzwarren, who convinces her father Mr Fitzwarren to provide Dick with a job.

Enter the evil Rat Pack and soon enough, Dick is caught in the crossfire when he is blamed for their stealing from Mr Fitzwarren.

Banished from London, Dick and Tommy set sail on a big adventure, which brings their journey full circle.

Drummond said the pantomime, directed by Doug Williams, featured a cast of more than 30 performers, young and old.

"All the cast is from local areas like Tweed Heads and Murwillumbah,” Drummond said.

"Our focus is always on giving locals an outlet to perform.”

While the cast features a cross section of performers, Drummond said audiences at most performances also varied greatly in age demographic.

"We go from youngsters to the old pensioners in their wheelchairs and wheelie walkers. I think they just enjoy seeing kids perform and enjoy the music, and they also love the plays as they offer something different,” he said.

"We just cover a broad range of theatre-goers and we have a bit of a reputation, so they tend to follow us and really get into it.”

