Tweed River graduates step out in style

GLAMOROUS: Tweed River High Year 12 students Tahnie Lipponen, Gemma Borra, Kaelani Brown and Grace Tilley get ready for a good night.

GLAMOROUS: Tweed River High Year 12 students Tahnie Lipponen, Gemma Borra, Kaelani Brown and Grace Tilley get ready for a good night. Melissa Belanic

TWEED River High school students celebrated the end of their schooling at a glittering formal dinner at Bond University recently.

A red-carpet welcome awaited the Year 12 students as they made their way down to their venue at the picturesque university campus to the cheers of onlooking family and friends.

The event was one of a string of formals across the Tweed this month, with six of the region's high schools all enjoying their formals, including Mt St Patrick College, Pacific Coast, Kingscliff, St Joseph's and Banora Point high schools.

The formals mark the end of schooling for the Year 12 students, with HSC exams completed.

The Tweed Daily News will publish a special souvenir edition on Saturday, December 2, which will include a liftout featuring pictures taken at all the formals by our photographers.

To purchase a photo, go to www.tweeddailynews.com.au/photos/buy