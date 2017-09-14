Tweed River High 40th reunion

IT'S been 40 years since the class of 1977 walked through the gates of Tweed River High and now they're reuniting to reminisce about their good old school days.

Reunion organiser Lindy Smith said she hoped anybody still living in the area who attended the school then would attend the reunion.

"It's hard to believe 40 years have passed since around 180 students started in Year 7 at Tweed River High in 1972,” Ms Smith said.

"Some finished school in 1975 and others went on to complete Year 12 in 1977.

Team 1 softball, spring 1976. Contributed

"Reunion organisers know that many of their school mates are still living or have moved back to the Tweed area.

"We would love as many of our friends and colleagues to attend the planned reunion event as possible.

"There's a few teachers who are still living around the area.”

Ms Smith said the event would offer a chance for old friends to catch up and reminisce.

The school's football team, 1977. Contributed

"It's a long time ago but we're not old,” Ms Smith said.

"Some of it seems like yesterday and some of it seems quite distant. We'll have a slideshow of old photos and 1970's music hits.”

Ms Smith said she'd been able to reach out to to her former classmates with the help of social media.

"We've been able to contact people through social media which wasn't possible 20 years ago,” Ms Smith said.

School reunion