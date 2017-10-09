Tweed River High School captain tradition continues

CONGRATULATIONS: Tweed River High School students Adam and Matthew Lewis with their grandmother Joan Tunstall and principal Leisa Conroy at the school captain ceremony.

CONGRATULATIONS: Tweed River High School students Adam and Matthew Lewis with their grandmother Joan Tunstall and principal Leisa Conroy at the school captain ceremony. Aisling Brennan

BEING a school captain is a great honour for many students, but for Matthew Lewis it's a chance to make his family proud.

Tweed River High announced its 2018 school captains on Monday, where Matthew was awarded the vice-captain role, alongside his brother Adam, who will be on the Student Representative Council.

But it's the connection to his grandmother Joan Tunstall (nee Goodenough) that's made the position much more special.

In 1959 Mrs Tunstall was school captain of Tweed River High, then called Tweed Central.

Mrs Tunstall attended Monday's ceremony to see her grandson become vice-captain and said she couldn't be prouder of his achievements.

"When he came to Year 7 he was part of the SRC and I told him way back then that I was school captain and Matthew remembered it,” Mrs Tunstall said.

"I think the opportunity to set an example, represent the school, represent family and represent yourself (allows) you to grow as a person.”

Matthew said he was looking forward to his role.

"I want to represent the school and all of the students so they have a say,” he said.

Mrs Tunstall had a few words of advice for the 2018 captains: "Be true to yourselves, work hard, enjoy the journey of representing the school and being encouraging to all those around them,” she said.