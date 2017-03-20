Tweed River High shaves for a cure

BUZZ CUT: Tweed River High School student Will Jaeger shaves his hair for the Leukaemia Foundation.

THE Tweed River High School students and teachers have come together to raise money for Shave for a Cure.

Students and teachers braved the clippers to shave their hair as part of the Leukaemia Foundations biggest fundraiser on Friday.

Tweed River High School student representative council coordinator Chris Swaddle said the whole school was determined to raise as much money as they could, with the goal to reach $5000 in fundraising efforts.

"The kids have been raising money for the last three weeks by rattling buckets at the front gate, going to down to recess and lunch collecting money,” Mr Swaddle said.

Mr Swaddle said before the big event, where 12 teachers and one student shaved their head or arms, the school had raised more than $1000.

"Like I said to the kids, while we have a target of $5,000 every dollar helps,” he said.

"We're just happy to make whatever we can on the day.”