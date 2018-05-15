Tweed River High students first to take national test online

HI-TECH: Tweed River High students will be among the first in the state to complete the NAPLAN test online instead of the usual handwritten test.

HI-TECH: Tweed River High students will be among the first in the state to complete the NAPLAN test online instead of the usual handwritten test. Contributed

TWEED River High School students will be among the first in the state to sit the annual NAPLAN test online.

Principal Leisa Conroy said Year 7 and 9 students will be sitting the nationwide exam this week to test their numeracy, reading and language skills.

"The online format is an adaptive test, so it will present questions that are better matched to individual student achievement levels,” Ms Conroy said.

"The new format is designed to provide teachers with more precise results about group and student achievement, with a faster turn-around, so that NAPLAN results can be used for targeted teaching more quickly.

"The benefits of being online are many, including better assessment, more precise results and faster turnaround of information, allowing teachers to adapt their lessons to the needs of the classroom far earlier in the school year.”

Ms Conroy said students in April participated in a practice online exam.

"Students mentioned that they felt they were more focused and it felt more personal using computers and headphones,” Ms Conroy said.

This is the first year some students will take the NAPLAN online, before all testing across all schools is moved online by 2020.

For more information about NAPLAN, visit nap.edu.au.