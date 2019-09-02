Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The plan to maintain the Tweed River over the next decade is up for public exhibition. PICTURE: Winneie Cheong.
The plan to maintain the Tweed River over the next decade is up for public exhibition. PICTURE: Winneie Cheong.
News

Tweed River plan is up for public comment

Michael Doyle
2nd Sep 2019 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS a plan which has been three years in the making, and it is now ready to be shown to the public.

The Tweed River Estuary Management, which will focus on the management of the Tweed River for the next decade, is ready for comments.

Planning, research and consultation has been conducted over the previous three years by the Tweed Shire Council, with the council's Waterways Program Leader, Tom Alletson, emphasising the importance of the program.

"The estuary retains a cultural connection for Aboriginal people and is a place for traditional cultural practices. It is also highly valued as a commercial waterway and is integral to tourism and agricultural practices on the floodplain, contributing to the local economy," Mr Alletson said.

"The plan aims to balance recreational, commercial and environmental priorities for the Tweed River.

"Maintaining the environmental health of the river is essential to sustain its beneficial uses by the community. It can be difficult to find this balance, particularly in the face of population growth and rising sea levels.

"The health of the estuary environment is fundamental. Without good water quality and healthy and abundant flora and fauna, the Tweed River's value as a recreational and economic asset cannot be maintained."

The plan will be on public exhibition until October 31.

There will be two Community Conversations held to discuss the plan, at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre on September 19, and the Murwillumbah Civic Centre on September 25.

tweed river tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Killer 'did not intend' for victim to die, court hears

    premium_icon Killer 'did not intend' for victim to die, court hears

    Crime A MAN awaiting sentence for manslaughter over a shooting death on the North Coast was on ice and in a "grossly irrational state” at the time.

    FATAL CRASH: Woman killed, two men flown to hospital

    premium_icon FATAL CRASH: Woman killed, two men flown to hospital

    News Emergency crews tried to revive the woman, but she died at scene

    Woman forced to live next to her accused rapist

    premium_icon Woman forced to live next to her accused rapist

    Crime Man accused of holding victim down by neck as he raped her

    How Queensland’s priciest schools scored in NAPLAN

    premium_icon How Queensland’s priciest schools scored in NAPLAN

    Education Are our most expensive colleges delivering 'bang for buck'?