Tweed River plan is up for public comment

The plan to maintain the Tweed River over the next decade is up for public exhibition. PICTURE: Winneie Cheong.

The plan to maintain the Tweed River over the next decade is up for public exhibition. PICTURE: Winneie Cheong.

IT IS a plan which has been three years in the making, and it is now ready to be shown to the public.

The Tweed River Estuary Management, which will focus on the management of the Tweed River for the next decade, is ready for comments.

Planning, research and consultation has been conducted over the previous three years by the Tweed Shire Council, with the council's Waterways Program Leader, Tom Alletson, emphasising the importance of the program.

"The estuary retains a cultural connection for Aboriginal people and is a place for traditional cultural practices. It is also highly valued as a commercial waterway and is integral to tourism and agricultural practices on the floodplain, contributing to the local economy," Mr Alletson said.

"The plan aims to balance recreational, commercial and environmental priorities for the Tweed River.

"Maintaining the environmental health of the river is essential to sustain its beneficial uses by the community. It can be difficult to find this balance, particularly in the face of population growth and rising sea levels.

"The health of the estuary environment is fundamental. Without good water quality and healthy and abundant flora and fauna, the Tweed River's value as a recreational and economic asset cannot be maintained."

The plan will be on public exhibition until October 31.

There will be two Community Conversations held to discuss the plan, at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre on September 19, and the Murwillumbah Civic Centre on September 25.