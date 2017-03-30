ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed flood warnings; road and school closures

A car drives through floodwaters at Mooball St, Murwillumbah as a dog watches on.

WHAT WE KNOW

Destructive winds, heavy rain to strike from Airlie Beach to Northern NSW

Moderate flooding forecast for the Tweed River around Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum and Chinderah.

The current Tweed River heights are: Murwillumbah gauge is 1.26m as of 07:19am Thursday 30th March 2017; Barneys Point gauge is 0.06m as of 07:15am Thursday 30th March 2017

Some Tweed schools shutting down

SEQ ordered to "shut down" after lunch as storms arrive

Rainfall of between 150-250mm expected in 24 hours

Parts of Qld now being evacuated as dams release water

UPDATE 12.05PM: AS THE rain intensifies across the Tweed, Essential Energy is urging everyone to be prepared for potential power outages.

Essential Energy's North Coast acting regional manager Luke Davis said storms, lightning, and wind gusts had the potential to damage state-wide network.

"Despite our comprehensive maintenance program, our vast network can be at the mercy of the weather during the traditional storm season from October to April," Mr Davis said.

"Essential Energy monitors the network continuously and has crews ready to be dispatched in the event of an unplanned power outage caused by severe winds, rain, hail, lightning, or flash flooding.

"While our crews are ready to respond 24/7, we're asking our customers to be prepared for storms, stay safe and be patient while we work to restore power after these severe weather events."

Mr Davis said people should report any fallen power lines or damaged infrastructure immediately and keep at least eight metres away from the site

"Always treat power lines as live and remember that anything in contact with them, such as cars, trees or fences, can conduct electricity and pose a danger," he said.

"Be aware that fallen power lines may not always be visible in paddocks or rugged countryside, or could be hidden by storm debris."

If you notice fallen trees, smoke, fire, or scorched areas around electrical equipment, call Essential Energy immediately on 13 20 80.

UPDATE 10.45AM: Reports are emerging of a car in floodwater on Kyogle Rd between Uki and Bray Park.

Richmond/Tweed SES community engagement co-ordinator Janet Pettit said crews had just arrived on scene and it was too early to say whether anyone was in danger.

"NSW SES flood rescue crews have been tasked to a job on Kyogle Rd between Bray Park and Uki," she said.

"Currently we're assessing the situation and waiting for more information."

Richmond/Tweed SES crews have responded to 125 jobs since yesterday, including five flood rescues.

Motorists are reminded not to attempt to pass flooded roads.

8:37AM: Residents at Chinderah and Fingal Head are being warned to prepared for possible minor to moderate flooding to coincide with a high tide tonight.



The warning comes as several schools and roads in the Murwillumbah area close as forecast inundation in the area continues.

Schools known to be shut in the Tweed today include:

Bilambil Public School

Chillingham Public School

Crystal Creek Public School

Dungay Public School

Duranbah Public School

Stokers Siding Public School

Tumbulgum Public School

Tyalgum Public School

Mt St Patrick College

Sathya Sai

Seventh Day Adventist

Roads closures include:

Stokers Rd, Cobaki, north of school

Terranora Rd, North Tumbulgum

Tyalgum Rd, Tyalgum

Limpinwood

Numinbah Rd, Nobbys Creek

Tumbulgum Rd, Murwillumbah

"We're ramping things up because we have just received an initial flood warning," Tweed SES Unit Controller Kristine McDonald said.

"It's a minor to moderate flood warning for the Tweed River with significant falls in the upper catchments and, potentially coinciding with a high tide later, there may be some minor flooding at Chinderah and Fingal Head could get cut off at the small bridge.

"People need to be aware and start preparing for possible flooding."

A high tide is expected at 12.51am tomorrow at Chinderah.

She said crews had already been called on to clear a tree that had fallen on a road, help with a leaking roof and sandbags supplies.

A Bureau of Meteorology flood warning issued at 7.28am warns of minor to moderate flooding for the Tweed River at Murwillumbah and Chinderah.

Up to 132mm of rain has been observed during the past six hours to 6am over the Tweed River valley, and there has been significant river level rises upstream of Murwillumbah.

With the forecast rainfall, moderate flooding may develop along the Tweed River at Murwillumbah. Minor flooding is predicted at Chinderah with tonight's high tide.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted that the Tweed River may reach 3m at the Murwillumbah gauge by Thursday afternoon, or moderate levels of 4m by Friday morning with further rises possible.

It is likely to reach 1.3m at the Barneys Point by Thursday evening with the high tide.

This will cause moderate flooding on the Tweed River around Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum and Chinderah.