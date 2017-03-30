28°
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed flood warnings; road and school closures

Aisling Brennan
and Mitchell Crawley | 30th Mar 2017 8:37 AM
A car drives through floodwaters at Mooball St, Murwillumbah as a dog watches on.
A car drives through floodwaters at Mooball St, Murwillumbah as a dog watches on. Daniel McKenzie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Destructive winds, heavy rain to strike from Airlie Beach to Northern NSW
  • Moderate flooding forecast for the Tweed River around Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum and Chinderah.
  • The current Tweed River heights are: Murwillumbah gauge is 1.26m as of 07:19am Thursday 30th March 2017; Barneys Point gauge is 0.06m as of 07:15am Thursday 30th March 2017
  • Some Tweed schools shutting down
  • SEQ ordered to "shut down" after lunch as storms arrive
  • Rainfall of between 150-250mm expected in 24 hours
  • Parts of Qld now being evacuated as dams release water

UPDATE 12.05PM: AS THE rain intensifies across the Tweed, Essential Energy is urging everyone to be prepared for potential power outages.

Essential Energy's North Coast acting regional manager Luke Davis said storms, lightning, and wind gusts had the potential to damage state-wide network.

"Despite our comprehensive maintenance program, our vast network can be at the mercy of the weather during the traditional storm season from October to April," Mr Davis said.

"Essential Energy monitors the network continuously and has crews ready to be dispatched in the event of an unplanned power outage caused by severe winds, rain, hail, lightning, or flash flooding.

"While our crews are ready to respond 24/7, we're asking our customers to be prepared for storms, stay safe and be patient while we work to restore power after these severe weather events."

Mr Davis said people should report any fallen power lines or damaged infrastructure immediately and keep at least eight metres away from the site

"Always treat power lines as live and remember that anything in contact with them, such as cars, trees or fences, can conduct electricity and pose a danger," he said.

"Be aware that fallen power lines may not always be visible in paddocks or rugged countryside, or could be hidden by storm debris."

If you notice fallen trees, smoke, fire, or scorched areas around electrical equipment, call Essential Energy immediately on 13 20 80.

UPDATE 10.45AM: Reports are emerging of a car in floodwater on Kyogle Rd between Uki and Bray Park.

Richmond/Tweed SES community engagement co-ordinator Janet Pettit said crews had just arrived on scene and it was too early to say whether anyone was in danger.

"NSW SES flood rescue crews have been tasked to a job on Kyogle Rd between Bray Park and Uki," she said.

"Currently we're assessing the situation and waiting for more information."

Richmond/Tweed SES crews have responded to 125 jobs since yesterday, including five flood rescues.

Motorists are reminded not to attempt to pass flooded roads. 

8:37AM: Residents at Chinderah and Fingal Head are being warned to prepared for possible minor to moderate flooding to coincide with a high tide tonight.
 

The warning comes as several schools and roads in the Murwillumbah area close as forecast inundation in the area continues.

Schools known to be shut in the Tweed today include:

  • Bilambil Public School　
  • Chillingham Public School
  • Crystal Creek Public School
  • Dungay Public School
  • Duranbah Public School
  • Stokers Siding Public School
  • Tumbulgum Public School
  • Tyalgum Public School
  • Mt St Patrick College
  • Sathya Sai
  • Seventh Day Adventist

Roads closures include:

  • Stokers Rd, Cobaki, north of school
  • Terranora Rd, North Tumbulgum
  • Tyalgum Rd, Tyalgum
  • Limpinwood
  • Numinbah Rd, Nobbys Creek
  • Tumbulgum Rd, Murwillumbah

"We're ramping things up because we have just received an initial flood warning," Tweed SES Unit Controller Kristine McDonald said.

"It's a minor to moderate flood warning for the Tweed River with significant falls in the upper catchments and, potentially coinciding with a high tide later, there may be some minor flooding at Chinderah and Fingal Head could get cut off at the small bridge.

"People need to be aware and start preparing for possible flooding."

A high tide is expected at 12.51am tomorrow at Chinderah.

She said crews had already been called on to clear a tree that had fallen on a road, help with a leaking roof and sandbags supplies.

A Bureau of Meteorology flood warning issued at 7.28am warns of minor to moderate flooding for the Tweed River at Murwillumbah and Chinderah.

Up to 132mm of rain has been observed during the past six hours to 6am over the Tweed River valley, and there has been significant river level rises upstream of Murwillumbah.

With the forecast rainfall, moderate flooding may develop along the Tweed River at Murwillumbah. Minor flooding is predicted at Chinderah with tonight's high tide.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted that the Tweed River may reach 3m at the Murwillumbah gauge by Thursday afternoon, or moderate levels of 4m by Friday morning with further rises possible.

It is likely to reach 1.3m at the Barneys Point by Thursday evening with the high tide.

This will cause moderate flooding on the Tweed River around Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum and Chinderah.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cyclone debbie flooding road closures tweed flood tweed river weather

ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed flood warnings; road and school closures

ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed flood warnings; road and school...

Road and school closures as rain pours down in Tweed, warnings for high tide tonight

Time to visit this hidden gem as word begins to spread

GOOD FIND: Lost cafe owner Ryan Parsons operates on the philosophy that quality will be rewarded.

Lost Tweed cafe develops following

Midwives' role is in the spotlight at conference

Southern Cross University Midwifery Society members Inny Ilade, Sunae Reilly, Lara Dawes and Christine Sutton are hosting the annual midwifery conference.

Six speakers provide information about midwifery.

Gig guide: What's on in the Tweed music scene

Legendary group the Violent Femmes play Twin Towns on Friday night.

Violent Femmes and Pseudo Echo headline week ahead

Local Partners

Time to visit this hidden gem as word begins to spread

A focus on fresh, natural food prepared in-house and coffee that comes with a money-back guarantee helps hidden Tweed cafe build loyal following.

Terranora Lakes Country Club fire prompts calls for a fix

Firefighters at Terranora Lakes Country Club.

Another blaze at the derelict Terranora Lakes Country Club

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Brand new music evolves with Country superstar

Adam Brand's 33 date national tour is underway.

Australia's Country favourite hits the road

Gig Guide: Big weekend of music ahead

John Paul Young plays Twin Towns on Saturday night.

What's happening on the Tweed?

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Foxtel’s gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

Gig guide: What's on in the Tweed music scene

Legendary group the Violent Femmes play Twin Towns on Friday night.

Violent Femmes and Pseudo Echo headline week ahead

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan living and fantastic outdoor entertaining area with gorgeous...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $590,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Beachside Coolangatta home with panoramic Ocean and Coastal views in a blue ribbon location

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

• Much loved home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in original condition • Set on a 1262 sqm elevated block with options to renovate or re-develop...

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $490,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST - Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe - Open plan living...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1,800,000

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Love Me As I Am....Or Make Me What You Can

9 Bambery Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 2 2 1 $975,000 ...

Here is a rare opportunity to purchase an original beach shack in a position so amazing it rivals perfection. The potential is here for someone to create a...

Coolangatta&#39;s Best Kept Secret

21 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 2 1 $995,000

This two-storey home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect beachside home. Situated in the ideal location backing directly onto...

Second Opportunity - Collapsed Contract

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony. This property is perfectly positioned within a short stroll to the white sands...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for...

Being beachside at Pottsville

House of the Week - 130 Overall Drive, Pottsville NSW.

Check out this week's feature property.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

House prices up as Tweed lures buyers

The Tweed lifestyle is attracting plenty of buyers to the region.

Casuarina keeps top spot in strong market.

Beach bliss in Rainbow Bay

22/265 Boundary St, Rainbow Bay

Have a look at the house of the week.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!